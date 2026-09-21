Namma Metro fares highest as Bengaluru lacks suburban rail network
Taking the Namma Metro in Bengaluru will set you back more than in the other major cities compared here: a typical 15km commute plus a short last-mile trip cost about ₹3,520 a month.
That's much higher than what you'd pay for similar rides in Chennai (₹2,200) or Delhi (₹2,772).
The main reason? Unlike other big cities, Bengaluru doesn't have an extensive suburban rail network to help share the load.
Mumbai and Kolkata cheapest monthly fares
If you're looking for cheaper metro rides, Mumbai and Kolkata offer monthly commutes for ₹1,980 and ₹1,760, respectively.
For commuters trying to keep travel costs under 5% of their income, affording Namma Metro means earning at least ₹70,400 a month.
Even though it's pricey compared to metros elsewhere (or autorickshaws that can cost over ₹14,000 monthly), it's still the go-to way to beat Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams.