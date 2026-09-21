Namma Metro fares highest as Bengaluru lacks suburban rail network

Taking the Namma Metro in Bengaluru will set you back more than in the other major cities compared here: a typical 15km commute plus a short last-mile trip cost about ₹3,520 a month.

That's much higher than what you'd pay for similar rides in Chennai (₹2,200) or Delhi (₹2,772).

The main reason? Unlike other big cities, Bengaluru doesn't have an extensive suburban rail network to help share the load.