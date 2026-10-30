Namma Metro ferried Kolar kidney to Fortis in 37 minutes
India
Bengaluru's Namma Metro just made a life-saving difference by transporting a human kidney from Kolar to the city in only 37 minutes.
The organ was rushed between Benniganahalli and Attiguppe stations, making it to Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, right on time for a critical transplant.
BMRCL completes 7th organ transport
This isn't a one-off: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has teamed up with hospitals before, helping move organs like hearts, livers, and lungs quickly across the city.
Friday's operation was their seventh such mission, showing how public transport can actually help save lives when every minute counts.