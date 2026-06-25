Namma Metro Purple Line doors fail at Cubbon Park India Jun 25, 2026

Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line had another hiccup on Thursday evening; a train at Cubbon Park station couldn't get its doors to close, so everyone had to hop off while repairs happened.

The whole thing took about 17 minutes and delayed five more trains before things got back on track.

This is the second time this week commuters have faced disruptions, with earlier issues occurring this week.