Namma Metro Purple Line doors fail at Cubbon Park
India
Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line had another hiccup on Thursday evening; a train at Cubbon Park station couldn't get its doors to close, so everyone had to hop off while repairs happened.
The whole thing took about 17 minutes and delayed five more trains before things got back on track.
This is the second time this week commuters have faced disruptions, with earlier issues occurring this week.
Tejasvi Surya seeks audit and transparency
With 21 service disruptions since January 2024, local MP Tejasvi Surya is asking the Commissioner of Railway Safety for an audit and urging BMRCL for more transparency about what's going wrong and how they're fixing it.
The Purple Line alone carries around 4.5 lakh people daily, so smoother rides matter a lot for Bengaluru's metro crowd.