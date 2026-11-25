Namma Metro transports donor heart 36km across Bengaluru
Bengaluru's Namma Metro pulled off something amazing on Tuesday, helping a medical team rush a donor heart 36km across the city in just 64 minutes.
The journey went from Sparsh Hospital near Goraguntepalya to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences near Bommasandra, weaving through 30 stops and two line changes.
Namma Metro marks 8th organ transport
A five-member medical team, following all the right protocols, hopped on at 12:23pm and reached their destination by 1:24pm with security staff making sure everything went smoothly.
This marks the metro's eighth time helping with organ transport (five of those for hearts), showing how public transport can be a real lifesaver in emergencies.