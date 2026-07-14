Namo Bharat Rapid Rail corridor linking Meerut Haridwar Rishikesh approved
Big news for travelers: the Meerut-Haridwar-Rishikesh Namo Bharat Rapid Rail corridor just got the go-ahead.
This 150-kilometer route will link Modipuram in Meerut to Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, making trips way faster and easier.
The project's survey is happening now, after a thumbs-up from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Covers 72km Uttar Pradesh 78km Uttarakhand
The rail line will run 72km in Uttar Pradesh (through Meerut and Muzaffarnagar) and 78km in Uttarakhand (covering Roorkee, Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, plus near Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh).
It'll connect with existing Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Alwar routes at Sarai Kale Khan and Ghaziabad stations, and link up with major spots like Jewar Airport and Panipat.
This means smoother travel for tourists, pilgrims, or anyone heading out for an adventure.