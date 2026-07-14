Namo Bharat Rapid Rail corridor linking Meerut Haridwar Rishikesh approved

Big news for travelers: the Meerut-Haridwar-Rishikesh Namo Bharat Rapid Rail corridor just got the go-ahead.

This 150-kilometer route will link Modipuram in Meerut to Muzaffarnagar, Roorkee, Haridwar, and Rishikesh, making trips way faster and easier.

The project's survey is happening now, after a thumbs-up from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.