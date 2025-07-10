Next Article
Namo Bharat trains boost frequency for Kanwariyas
Heading out for the Kanwar Yatra this Sawan?
Good news—NCRTC is making travel smoother by running Namo Bharat trains between Delhi and Meerut every 10 minutes (instead of 15) during peak hours from July 11.
This change should help manage the big crowds expected for the pilgrimage.
What's being done to ease traffic in Meerut
To make things safer and less crowded, heavy vehicles and busses are now restricted in Meerut, and traffic marshals are on duty at key spots.
The stations and nearby areas have better lighting, potholes along the route are being fixed up quickly, and parking near stations is limited.
Even construction work in busy zones has been paused to keep roads clear for everyone heading out on their journey.