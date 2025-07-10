Next Article
Punjab government proposes draft bill on sacrilege
The Punjab government, led by AAP and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is presenting a draft bill today aiming for tougher punishments for sacrilege.
This move includes plans for discussions with religious groups and other stakeholders.
Mann says the public will get a say too—the draft will be refined based on feedback after it's presented.
Punjab to reject earlier decision to deploy CISF at key dams
Alongside the sacrilege bill, the government plans to reject an earlier decision to deploy CISF security at key dams, arguing that Punjab Police can handle it just fine.
Mann criticized the previous Congress administration for this call, highlighting his focus on local control and smarter spending.