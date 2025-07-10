Next Article
Uttarakhand factory explosion claims 1 life
A hydrogen cylinder exploded at Surya Roshni Limited's factory in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, on Thursday morning, leaving one worker, Shyamu Yadav (37), dead and 12 others hurt.
The injured were quickly taken to Ayushman Hospital for treatment.
Rescue teams have been deployed for operations
Officials responded fast—medical teams are caring for the injured, and the Chief Minister has said patients will be moved to bigger hospitals if needed.
An inquiry committee is looking into what went wrong at the factory, while rescue teams have been deployed for operations.
The factory hasn't commented yet as investigations continue.