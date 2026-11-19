Nanda Dulal Das scales Jaipur airport wall, alleges people chased
A 40-year-old man named Nanda Dulal Das scaled the wall at Jaipur International Airport on Tuesday night, claiming he was running from people chasing him.
Security spotted him right away at Terminal two and stepped in quickly.
Nanda Dulal Das detained, case filed
CISF officers questioned Das, but he tried to keep moving and was soon detained.
He later told police he'd been drinking with friends before the incident.
Authorities have filed a case and are now investigating his claims, especially since this comes just after another airport security breach in Delhi.