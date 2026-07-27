Nandan Nilekani heads NTA reform panel after alleged NEET-UG leak
India
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is now heading a special task force to recommend reforms for the National Testing Agency (NTA), after issues like the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak shook trust in competitive exams.
The panel's main job: recommend reforms to tighten exam security, increase technology use, and restore public trust in competitive exams.
Nilekani helped build Infosys, led Aadhaar
Nilekani has serious credentials: he helped build Infosys, led Aadhaar's rollout, and knows his way around digital systems.
With his experience in technology and governance, he seems like just the right person to help bring much-needed changes to how exams are run in India.