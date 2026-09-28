Nandan Nilekani leads task force after NEET paper leak
India
After the recent NEET paper leak, a high-level task force led by Nandan Nilekani is on a mission to make entrance exams more secure.
The group, set up in July, is talking to experts like former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan and collecting feedback from students and colleges on how to fix the system.
Team explores tech with Education Ministry
The team includes top names like former chairman of ISRO S Somanath and ex-education secretary Anita Karwal.
They're exploring new tech solutions with the Ministry of Education and NTA to tighten up registration and results processes.
This push follows earlier recommendations for tougher exam security, something the Supreme Court is now keeping an eye on as well.