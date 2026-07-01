Nanded police stop Shiv Sena (UBT) protest against Shrikant Shinde
India
Police in Nanded, Maharashtra, stopped a planned protest by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers targeting the convoy of Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The protest was meant to coincide with his visit to Mahur for a party event with new ally, MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar.
About 25 activists detained by police
To keep things peaceful, police detained about 25 Shiv Sena (UBT) members, including their district president, before the convoy even arrived.
Some activists still tried to wave black flags but missed the convoy; a few were briefly held and then released.
Despite these efforts, the rally went on smoothly without any major drama.