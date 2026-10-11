NAPA demands investigation into Delhi Police conduct at Bangla Sahib
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) is urging a full investigation after Delhi Police officers allegedly entered Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with shoes on and removed turbans on October 10, 2026.
The incident has upset many in the Sikh community, who see it as a sign of disrespect to their faith.
NAPA seeks probe, police cite corridor
NAPA wants an independent inquiry and protection for witnesses, stressing how important the turban is to Sikh identity.
Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal put it simply: the turban was an important symbol of Sikh identity, dignity and faith.
Meanwhile, NAPA says the video shows officers in a corridor before the shoe-removal area, and Delhi Police clarified that the footage of personnel wearing shoes was recorded in a common passage leading to the designated shoe-removal area.