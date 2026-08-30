Narayani-Gandak discharge jumps nearly 50% as Maharajganj villages on alert
India
After heavy rain in Nepal, water levels in the Narayani-Gandak River have shot up, putting villages in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district on alert.
The Valmikinagar Gandak Barrage saw a big jump in discharge, nearly 50% higher within a day, which has locals near Pathalhawa and Telphal feeling uneasy about possible flooding.
Rohua drain overflows, Bhothaha hamlet threatened
To stay ahead of trouble, officials have issued a flood alert and put relief and rescue teams on standby.
The Rohua drain is overflowing, threatening low-lying spots like Bhothaha hamlet.
Still, Subdivisional Magistrate Siddharth Gupta reassured everyone that the current water flow is within safe limits for now, but they're keeping a close eye on things just in case.