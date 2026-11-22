Big news for India-Nepal travel: On November 23, Prime Minister Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah will jointly flag off a proposed passenger train service connecting Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

The launch, happening in New Delhi with top leaders from both countries, is being called a "new, historic initiative" by Shashank Tripathi.

Local leaders like District Magistrate and Collector Shashank Tripathi say it's a major step for cross-border friendship.