Narendra Modi and Friedrich Merz discuss India EU trade pact
Prime Minister Modi and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz caught up on Tuesday, mainly to talk about the almost-finalized India-European Union free trade agreement.
If it goes through, 93% of Indian exports could enter EU markets without extra duties (pretty huge for boosting trade and opening new doors for Indian businesses).
India Germany stress defense technology cooperation
Their call wasn't just about business: they also marked 75 years of India-Germany friendship, focusing on working together in defense and advanced technology.
With the Russia-Ukraine conflict still ongoing, both leaders stressed the need for countries to team up on global issues and keep things stable worldwide.