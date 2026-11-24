Narendra Modi and Friedrich Merz optimistic about India EU FTA
Prime Minister Modi and Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz caught up over the phone to talk about the upcoming India-European Union free-trade agreement.
Both leaders are optimistic that this deal could spark new business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between their countries.
Modi and Merz discuss broader cooperation
They also checked in on how the India-Germany partnership is shaping up, sharing their satisfaction with its steady progress.
Alongside trade, they swapped thoughts on global and regional issues, showing a real commitment to working together on multiple fronts.