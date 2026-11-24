Narendra Modi and Friedrich Merz pledge support for rules-based order
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz caught up over the phone to talk about what is happening around the world.
Both leaders agreed to continue working closely to promote global peace, stability, and a rules-based international order.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, they are both on board with using international platforms to tackle today's big challenges.
India, Germany eye EU free trade
Modi and Merz also took a moment to appreciate how far India and Germany have come in 75 years of diplomatic ties.
They are happy with the progress so far, especially when it comes to trade: there is a lot of excitement about what an India-European Union free trade agreement could mean for trade and investment.
Plus, they want to team up even more in areas like defense and advanced technology.