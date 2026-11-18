Narendra Modi and leaders used Bajaj Auto 3-wheelers in Manila
At the recent ASEAN summit in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders cruised around in some eye-catching three-wheelers.
Social media buzzed with claims, some from Pakistani users, that these autos were made in Pakistan.
Turns out, that is not true: the vehicles were actually built by India's Bajaj Auto.
Pakistan's Sazgar sparked confusion in Philippines
The mix-up likely started because Pakistan's Sazgar set up shop in the Philippines recently. But for this summit, it was all Bajaj, an Indian brand that has been big in the Philippines since 2015.
The whole episode is a good reminder to double-check facts before hitting "share" online.