Narendra Modi announces 2L for victims' families in Delhi fire
India
After a tragic fire in Delhi's Shahdara district that claimed nine lives, Prime Minister Modi has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family. He also shared his condolences with those affected.
The fire started early morning in a four-story residential building in Vivek Vihar.
Injured get 50k each, rescues hampered
Those injured will receive ₹50,000 each as financial support.
Firefighters faced tough challenges reaching people inside because the building had flats on both sides, making rescue work harder.
Sadly, among the victims was a 1.5-year-old child; search efforts could only begin once the blaze was fully under control hours later.