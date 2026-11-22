Narendra Modi announces ₹2L per family after Kota crash
After a heartbreaking road accident in Kota, Rajasthan, where a vehicle carrying 16 pilgrims crashed into a parked truck and claimed nine lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ₹2 lakh for each victim's family.
The news was shared by the PMO on X, with Modi expressing his condolences and support to those affected.
Returning pilgrims from Khatu Shyam Ji
The victims were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji when the accident happened.
Local authorities quickly helped the injured and started postmortem procedures.
Alongside Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and President Droupadi Murmu also shared their sympathies, showing nationwide support for the grieving families.