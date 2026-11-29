After a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, PM Modi has announced ₹200,000 each for the families who lost loved ones, and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Sharing his condolences on X, he said he was "distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest."