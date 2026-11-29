Narendra Modi announces ₹2L, ₹50k aid for Ramgarh district victims
After a tragic road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, PM Modi has announced ₹200,000 each for the families who lost loved ones, and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Sharing his condolences on X, he said he was "distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest."
Bihar pilgrims' SUV crash kills 13
The crash happened around 2am Sunday when an SUV carrying 14 people from Bihar's Nalanda district, on their way to Maa Chhinnamastika Temple, collided with another vehicle near Kuju police station.
13 people died, including five women and two children; one person was seriously injured and is currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh.