Narendra Modi at IIT Delhi flags 20.15% women BTech admissions
India
At IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation, PM Modi highlighted how women accounted for 20.15% of total BTech admissions in IITs in 2025, a number that hasn't really changed in years.
He said, "Wish there were more daughters among the medalists." pointing out that social pressures and money issues still keep many girls from aiming for these top engineering spots.
Supernumerary scheme stalled, experts urge mentorship
Back in 2018, the Supernumerary Seats Scheme helped bump up women's admissions from just 8% in 2016 to around 20% by 2020, but it's barely moved since then.
Experts feel adding seats isn't enough; they're calling for things like early STEM exposure, mentorship, and a friendlier campus vibe so more young women can thrive at IITs.