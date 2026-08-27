Narendra Modi at Khelo India Dialogue announces nationwide talent hunt
At the Khelo India Dialogue, PM Modi called out how India, despite its huge coastline and mountains, barely shows up in global events like surfing or sport climbing.
He's pushing for more focus on these underrepresented sports, and reminded everyone that India is serious about hosting the 2036 Olympics.
To get things rolling, he announced a nationwide talent hunt to spot young athletes who could shine on the world stage.
Narendra Modi cites 39 Commonwealth medals
Modi pointed out that at the 2012 Olympics, India competed in just 13 disciplines, missing out on over 20 others.
We have to work toward improving our performance in such sports, he said.
He also highlighted how India grabbed 39 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (even without big events like cricket), showing there's real potential if more kids get a shot.