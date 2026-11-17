Narendra Modi at Manila Quad summit amid China concerns
Heads up: Prime Minister Modi is in Manila for a big Quad summit with leaders from the US Japan, and Australia.
It's their first face-to-face in over two years, and the timing is no accident. Tensions are high over China's growing influence.
The meeting lines up with other major Asian summits, showing just how much focus there is right now on working together in the Indo-Pacific.
Summit topics: maritime energy Pax silica
The main topics: keeping shipping routes safe in the South China Sea (where China's claims have everyone on edge), making sure energy supplies keep flowing, and teaming up on new tech like AI through the Pax Silica initiative.
Modi's also using this trip to boost India's ties with Southeast Asia: think more trade, better connections, and a stronger regional role for India as things heat up.