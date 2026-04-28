Narendra Modi begins 2-day Uttar Pradesh visit April 28-29

Narendra Modi to open Ganga Expressway

Modi will launch new Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Varanasi-Pune and Ayodhya-Mumbai, making travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra easier.

The big highlight comes April 29 with the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, a massive 594-kilometer stretch linking 12 districts, cutting Meerut-Prayagraj travel to just six hours. It even has an emergency airstrip.

The expressway aims to boost faster travel and improved connectivity across Uttar Pradesh.