Narendra Modi begins 2-day Uttar Pradesh visit April 28-29
PM Modi is heading to Uttar Pradesh on April 28-29 for a packed two-day visit.
He'll kick things off in Varanasi with a women's conference and unveil new projects, like upgrading the Varanasi-Azamgarh Road and opening a major sewage plant.
He'll also lay the foundation for over 100 more development works across the state.
Narendra Modi to open Ganga Expressway
Modi will launch new Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Varanasi-Pune and Ayodhya-Mumbai, making travel between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra easier.
The big highlight comes April 29 with the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway, a massive 594-kilometer stretch linking 12 districts, cutting Meerut-Prayagraj travel to just six hours. It even has an emergency airstrip.
The expressway aims to boost faster travel and improved connectivity across Uttar Pradesh.