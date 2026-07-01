Narendra Modi begins 3-country visit to boost defense, maritime ties

PM Modi visits Australia, New Zealand

After Indonesia, Modi travels to Australia (July 8-10), invited by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The visit centers on deepening Indo-Pacific defense cooperation and connecting with business leaders at the CEOs Forum:

Australia now sees India as a top security partner.

His last stop is Auckland, New Zealand (July 10-11), which is notable since it's the first Indian prime minister state visit there in 40 years. The focus will be on trade, commerce, and defense, highlighting how much the relationship has grown recently.