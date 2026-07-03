Narendra Modi begins tour to reinforce Act East policy ties

Prambanan visit signals conservation and cooperation

In Indonesia, Modi will join key talks and visit Yogyakarta's Prambanan Temple, where India and Indonesia are teaming up for conservation work.

The trip highlights both cultural connections and strategic goals.

Afterward, he'll meet leaders in Australia and New Zealand to deepen cooperation across sectors.

As Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs put it, this tour is a push for stronger partnerships in the region.