Narendra Modi calls Manila Quad summit big step for teamwork
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the latest Quad summit in Manila a big step for teamwork between India, the US Japan, and Australia.
He described the Quad as a "constructive partnership" and pointed out that Manila has been important to the group since meetings in 2007 and 2017.
US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were also present at the photo op.
Narendra Modi: Manila meeting shapes cooperation
Modi highlighted how often Quad foreign ministers have been meeting lately, five times just since last year, which shows they're serious about working together.
Trump called Modi "a very tough man," showing mutual respect among leaders.
The main focus? Modi said, "this round of meeting in Manila will go a long way in shaping concrete goals for next phase of cooperation among the member states."