Narendra Modi calls Quad a trusted partnership at Manila summit
At the Manila summit, Prime Minister Modi called the Quad (a group with India, the US Australia, and Japan) a "constructive and trusted partnership."
The leaders focused on working together for safer seas, stronger supply chains, and new technology.
Modi highlighted their shared commitment to tackling these big challenges as a team.
Quad foreign ministers met 5 times
Manila is special for the Quad: it hosted their first meetings back in 2007 and resumed their dialogue in 2017.
This year's summit marks another big step forward.
Modi also pointed out that foreign ministers from all four countries have met five times since January 2025, showing how serious they are about keeping this partnership strong and finding real solutions for global issues.