Narendra Modi delivers PS LESPWAR to Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR

India strengthens Seychelles security with gifts

Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie talked about stepping up maritime security and helping Seychelles protect its waters.

India also gifted six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles, and five laser radial boats, showing how both countries are working together for stronger defense and local development.

As the Ministry of External Affairs put it, India has been a longstanding partner in building up Seychelles's defense capabilities.