Narendra Modi delivers PS LESPWAR to Seychelles under Vision MAHASAGAR
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just handed over a Made-in-India Fast Patrol Vessel, PS LESPWAR, to the Seychelles Coast Guard during his visit to the island nation.
This move is part of India's Vision MAHASAGAR plan, which aims to keep the Indian Ocean region safer and more stable.
India strengthens Seychelles security with gifts
Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie talked about stepping up maritime security and helping Seychelles protect its waters.
India also gifted six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles, and five laser radial boats, showing how both countries are working together for stronger defense and local development.
As the Ministry of External Affairs put it, India has been a longstanding partner in building up Seychelles's defense capabilities.