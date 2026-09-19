Narendra Modi doubles down on climate action at global conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just doubled down on India's climate action at a big global conference, highlighting the rapid expansion of renewable energy, cleaner transport, and water conservation as examples of how growth can coexist with environmental protection.
He pointed out that India's per-person carbon footprint is already below the world average, proof, he said, that India is now offering solutions to modern climate challenges.
India beat Paris clean electricity target
Modi connected India's climate drive to its long-standing culture of living in harmony with nature, calling today's efforts a modern take on this tradition.
He shared that solar power has soared from 2 gigawatts to over 160 gigawatts in just 12 years, helping avoid about 200 million tons of carbon emissions.
Plus, India beat its Paris Agreement target for clean electricity five years early, showing it can walk the talk on global climate goals.