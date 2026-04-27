Narendra Modi ends Barrackpore campaign, promises to return for oath-taking
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his West Bengal election campaign with a rally in Barrackpore, thanking people for their strong support and saying he is confident about the BJP's chances when results come out on May 4.
He talked about a shared dream of a "Developed Bengal" and promised to return for the oath-taking if the BJP wins.
Modi praises Bengal's history and people
Modi shared that Bengal holds a special place in his heart, calling the state's history and people a big influence on him.
Wrapping up his last public meeting before the polls, he said there is real optimism in the air and highlighted both his and the BJP's commitment to shaping Bengal's future.