Narendra Modi ends Barrackpore campaign, promises to return for oath-taking India Apr 27, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his West Bengal election campaign with a rally in Barrackpore, thanking people for their strong support and saying he is confident about the BJP's chances when results come out on May 4.

He talked about a shared dream of a "Developed Bengal" and promised to return for the oath-taking if the BJP wins.