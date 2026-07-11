Narendra Modi ends New Zealand visit with 5-year trade plan India Jul 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished his two-day trip to New Zealand, the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years and the final stop on his tour after Indonesia and Australia.

He and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took things up a notch by making their partnership "strategic" and rolling out a five-year plan to double trade between the two countries.