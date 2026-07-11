Narendra Modi ends New Zealand visit with 5-year trade plan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished his two-day trip to New Zealand, the first by an Indian prime minister in 40 years and the final stop on his tour after Indonesia and Australia.
He and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took things up a notch by making their partnership "strategic" and rolling out a five-year plan to double trade between the two countries.
Narendra Modi visit yields 18 outcomes
18 concrete outcomes, including 10 agreements, were announced, including big ones on Indo-Pacific maritime cooperation and naval logistics support.
The visit also came following the recent signing of a Free Trade Agreement that Modi said will open up more markets and boost investment.
He connected with the Indian community at Auckland's Kia Ora Modi event, checked out some cool sports tech, and pushed for stronger ties in education, security, and innovation.