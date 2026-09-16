Narendra Modi helps schoolmate Asgar Ali Vora reclaim Bhayandar land
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently stepped in to help his 81-year-old former schoolmate, Asgar Ali Vora, finally reclaim his land in Bhayandar after years of dispute.
The property had been occupied by BJP MLA Narendra Mehta's construction company, but after a meeting with Modi on September 8, Mehta agreed to give up the land and drop all construction plans.
Mehta hands land back at Mantralaya
Vora had been fighting for his 2,810-square-meter property since 2011 (he originally bought it back in 1989).
The turning point came at a Mantralaya meeting on September 15, where top officials and both parties were present.
With official mediation, Mehta withdrew his complaint and handed the land back to Vora, ending an almost 15-year struggle.