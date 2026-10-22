Narendra Modi hosts Donald Tusk to deepen India Poland ties
India
Prime Minister Modi is hosting Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, in New Delhi today.
The main goal? To boost the India-Poland partnership by locking in deals on trade, defense, and tech.
They'll also chat about global issues like the Ukraine war and how to keep supply chains running smoothly.
India Poland trade defense tech cooperation
Poland is India's top trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, so both sides are keen to level up business ties and investments.
Defense talks will focus on working together to build things and share new technology: think AI, space exploration, renewable energy, and education and people-to-people ties.
Plus, they'll look at regional stability and the need to strengthen supply chains.