Narendra Modi in Auckland praises India New Zealand friendship, openness
During his visit to Auckland, Prime Minister Modi called the India-New Zealand relationship one of "cherished memories, enduring friendship, shared values and a common commitment."
He told the crowd that India is always open to learning from others: "it is not the size of a country's population that matters, but its commitment to the welfare of its people."
Modi thanks diaspora, Christopher Luxon, Labour
Modi gave a heartfelt thank you to the Indian diaspora for keeping connections strong from Auckland to Queenstown.
He also thanked both New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Labour Party members for their support.
Sharing a personal touch, Modi mentioned he still has a scarf gifted during his last visit decades ago, making this first trip by an Indian prime minister in 40 years feel even more special.