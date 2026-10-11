Narendra Modi in Chennai says students can solve global problems
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to students in Chennai, encouraging them to grab new opportunities and believe in their power to solve global problems.
He told them, "This is your time, this is your opportunity," hoping to spark confidence and a sense of responsibility among the young crowd.
Narendra Modi cites 'Thirukkural,' Bharati's 'Achamillai'
Modi highlighted the richness of Tamil culture by praising classics like Thirukkural and recalling an opportunity to gift it to Russian President Putin.
He also referred to poet Bharati's fearless words from Achamillai, urging students to take pride in their roots as they shape their own futures.