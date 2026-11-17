Narendra Modi in Manila to boost ASEAN-India and East-Asia ties
Prime Minister Modi is in Manila for the big ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, where he is working to boost India's connections with Southeast Asia.
One major moment is his scheduled bilateral talk with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. a move expected to strengthen India's regional partnerships.
With leaders like US President Donald Trump also in Manila, there is a real chance to talk about security and stability across the Indo-Pacific.
India seeks fair trade, UNCLOS compliance
The summits are all about ramping up trade, building better digital networks, and making it easier for countries in the region to connect.
India is pushing for fairer trade terms and wants to fix trade imbalances with ASEAN nations.
Security is a big topic too (think South China Sea tensions and what is happening in Myanmar), with India stressing that any agreement on the South China Sea should be consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS.