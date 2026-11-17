Narendra Modi in Manila to boost Philippines defense partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Manila this week, where he's meeting leaders at the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits. The main goal? To boost India's defense partnership with the Philippines.
He'll also sit down with US President Donald Trump, Australia's Anthony Albanese, and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Quad leaders' summit.
Quad targets minerals and sea routes
The Quad talks will focus on important stuff like securing vital minerals and keeping sea routes safe, key topics for global trade and technology.
This summit is especially timely, happening just before US President Donald Trump heads to China for another major gathering.
Modi will also catch up with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. building on recent defense deals like the BrahMos missile delivery in April 2024.