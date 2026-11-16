Narendra Modi in Philippines to meet Donald Trump on trade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the Philippines for the ASEAN and East Asia Summits, where leaders are set to talk trade and tackle big issues like maritime security in the South China Sea.
One of the most-watched moments will be Modi's opportunity for informal interaction with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, expected to help smooth over recent tensions around US tariffs and US ties with Pakistan.
India stresses maritime rules, economic security
India wants safer seas in this crucial region and is pushing for everyone to stick to international maritime rules, even though it isn't directly involved in ASEAN-China talks.
Alongside fellow Quad members (the US Japan, and Australia), India will also be talking about economic security, especially around tech innovation and making supply chains more reliable.