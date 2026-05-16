Narendra Modi in The Hague says India undergoing unprecedented transformation
India
During his visit to the Netherlands, Prime Minister Modi told the Indian community in The Hague that India is going through an "unprecedented transformation."
He highlighted how young people and startups are fueling big changes, and said India's ambitions now include hosting the Olympics and leading in green energy.
Netherlands returns 21 Chola plates
Modi met Dutch royals to talk tech, sustainability, and water management.
The Netherlands returned 21 ancient Chola copper plates to India, strengthening cultural bonds.
Calling the country a "natural gateway" for Indian businesses into Europe, Modi pushed for more teamwork on digital innovation, climate action, and future-focused industries.