Narendra Modi joins yoga session in Tashkent during Uzbekistan visit
India
During his visit to Uzbekistan, he joined a yoga session in Tashkent, interacting with participants and posing for a group photograph.
As part of his two-day trip to boost ties between India and Uzbekistan, he participated in the event in Tashkent and interacted with participants.
Narendra Modi welcomed by Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Modi was warmly welcomed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the airport and later held a dinner meeting.
Talks are set to focus on trade and investment, defense, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people ties.
After wrapping up in Tashkent, Modi heads to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO summit with other regional leaders.