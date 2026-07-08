Narendra Modi lands in Melbourne to deepen India-Australia ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Melbourne on Wednesday as part of his three-country tour.
He is here to strengthen India's ties with Australia, focusing on defense, trade, education, and making it easier for people to move between the two countries.
Modi is set to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and connect with the local Indian community.
Narendra Modi calls diaspora 'important pillar'
Modi called this visit a chance to deepen connections in multiple areas and gave a shout-out to the Indian diaspora as "an important pillar" of the partnership.
According to Randhir Jaiswal from the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi will co-chair a major summit with Albanese and meet key players to boost cooperation even further.
Narendra Modi signed 14 Indonesian agreements
Before arriving in Australia, Modi wrapped up a three-day trip to Indonesia where he signed 14 new agreements covering critical minerals and maritime security, plus launched a joint conservation project at Prambanan Temple.