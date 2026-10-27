Narendra Modi launches ESTIC 2026 at Bharat Mandapam New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Over three days, scientists, Nobel laureates, policymakers, and innovators will dive into topics like AI, biotech, healthcare, energy, and climate science, focusing on how new breakthroughs can actually make a difference in our everyday lives.
ESTIC exhibition hosts 150 deep-tech startups
Expect big names like Nobel laureate Professor Joachim Frank among the speakers.
The event features panel talks and a tech exhibition with 150 deep-tech startup stalls showing off homegrown innovations, plus some cool augmented and virtual reality experiences.
There's also a Global Connect networking session bringing together over 300 participants from around the world to spark fresh research partnerships and help turn ideas into real products.