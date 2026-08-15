Narendra Modi marks 80th Independence Day urging youth reject drugs
India
Prime Minister Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day with a 75-minute speech from the Red Fort, focusing on unity and connecting with people.
He kept things personal, repeating "Mere pyare deshwasiyon" (my beloved fellow citizens) around 40 times, his way of reaching out to everyone listening.
He also spoke directly to young people, urging them to stand up against drug addiction.
Modi's 'Saathiyon' recurs, speech among shortest
This year's speech was one of his shortest since 2014.
Words like "Saathiyon" (friends) popped up multiple times too, highlighting his push for togetherness and national purpose, a theme he's stuck with in past speeches as well.