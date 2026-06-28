Narendra Modi meets Navinchandra Ramgoolam to review special economic package
Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught up with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Victoria, Mahe, during Seychelles's 50th National Day celebrations.
This marks their fourth meeting since late 2024.
The two leaders talked about boosting India-Mauritius relations and checked in on India's Special Economic Package, which funds key development projects in Mauritius.
India funds Mauritius development projects
India has been supporting Mauritius with grants and credit lines for things like health care, better connectivity, sustainable growth, and ocean-based industries.
Modi underlined India's ongoing commitment through initiatives like Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First.
Both leaders agreed that their strategic partnership is all about shared progress and keeping the Indian Ocean region peaceful and stable.