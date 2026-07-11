Narendra Modi meets opposition leader Chris Hipkins in New Zealand
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation visit, meeting the country's opposition leader, Chris Hipkins.
This was the first time in 40 years that an Indian prime minister visited New Zealand.
Their conversation centered on making trade easier and building stronger connections between people from both countries.
Modi and Luxon form strategic partnership
Earlier, Modi met New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and upgraded the relationship to a strategic partnership, with a goal to double annual trade to ₹35,000 crore in five years.
The trip also included visits to Indonesia and Australia, focusing on teamwork across the Indo-Pacific region and boosting economic ties through new agreements.