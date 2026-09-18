Narendra Modi meets Vietnam PM at BRICS to deepen ties
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung caught up at the BRICS summit to turn their upgraded partnership into real action.
They focused on making defense and economic ties stronger, with Modi giving a shout-out to Vietnam's active role in BRICS and its importance in India's Act East policy.
India Vietnam agree $25bn trade target
Both leaders agreed to step up defense industry cooperation and military training.
On the economic front, they're aiming for $25 billion in trade by building new supply chains and economic corridors.
Vietnam also suggested better rail and sea links, plus teaming up on tech like AI and 5G/6G.
They didn't forget cultural ties either, especially with the 55th anniversary of India-Vietnam relations coming up, and both backed more regional stability together.