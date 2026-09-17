Narendra Modi mementos auction marks 76th birthday, funds Namami Gange
To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday, a massive online auction of his gifted mementos has started and runs through October 31.
There are 1,498 items up for grabs (everything from art to collectibles), raising funds through public participation under the Namami Gange Programme while celebrating India's cultural heritage.
Spiritual keepsakes sports memorabilia and artworks
Expect some eye-catching pieces, like a silver Lord Ram memento from Karnataka (starting at ₹13.5 lakh), a replica of the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam (₹9 lakh), and even running spike shoes gifted to the prime minister by a Paralympic silver medallist.
The collection mixes spiritual keepsakes, sports memorabilia, and unique artworks, making it a cool way to connect with Indian culture and support an environmental cause at the same time.